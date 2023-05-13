Karnataka results will have no bearing on Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao remarked that the Karnataka election results will have no bearing on the upcoming Telangana elections end of this year.

Along with wishing the Congress party for its success in the Karnataka polls, he also thanked the state’s people for ‘rejecting ugly and divisive politics’ of the BJP.

“Just the way Kerala Story failed to amuse people of Karnataka, similarly Karnataka election results will have NO bearing on Telangana.

Thanks to the people of Karnataka for rejecting ugly & divisive politics

Also Read Karnataka election result LIVE: Congress celebrates as BJP concedes defeat

Let Hyderabad and Bengaluru compete healthily for investments & creating infrastructure for the greater good of India 🇮🇳

My best wishes to the new Congress Govt in Karnataka,” he tweeted.

Just the way Kerala Story failed to amuse people of Karnataka, similarly Karnataka election results will have NO bearing on Telangana



Thanks to the people of Karnataka for rejecting ugly & divisive politics 🙏



Let Hyderabad and Bengaluru compete healthily for investments &… — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 13, 2023

In Karnataka assembly election results, Congress is leading in 138 seats. Meanwhile, BJP and JDS lead in 63 and 20 seats respectively.

The counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, began at 8 am on Saturday as parties including the JD(S) waited with bated breath to know the outcome as hung assembly seemed a possibility.