Karnataka rift rumours: Gehlot asserts Congress under Kharge & Rahul is united

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot
Jaipur: Amid persistent speculations of a rift within the Congress government in Karnataka, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asserted that the party remains united under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

His remarks came on a day when Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar — often seen as political rivals — shared breakfast in Bengaluru, signalling a thaw.

Asked about the meeting, Gehlot told reporters here, “It is a good sign, there is no quarrel at all.”

In a lighter vein, he added, “Love and affection don’t become news; divorce does. Here there is no divorce -only love and affection.”

Dismissing speculations about power-sharing disagreements in Karnataka, the senior Congress leader said, “These are all airy rumours. Under Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress is completely united.”

Earlier, Gehlot attended a meeting at the Rajasthan Congress headquarters to review preparations for the party’s ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ rally in Delhi on December 14.

Sharing photos from the meeting on X, he wrote that Congress workers and booth-level agents were “working with full responsibility” to safeguard democracy during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, adding that the party’s fight against “vote theft” would continue under Gandhi’s leadership.

