Karnataka: Right wing members protest against alleged ‘love jihad’

Members of Somavamsha Sahasrarjun Kshatriya Samaj (SSK) and other right-wing organizations demonstrated a protest in front of the suburban police station in Hubballi, Karnataka on Wednesday, against an interfaith marriage of a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy.

Calling it ‘love jihad’ the protesters demanded that the girl be returned to her family. According to a report by the Deccan Herald, the couple – Sneha Damamghar of Unkal and Ibrahim Sayed of Keshwapur – were in love with each other and got married at the sub-registrar’s office in Gadag on February 11. However, the girl’s family lodged a missing complaint on April 2.

RW in #Hubballi #Karnataka are calling an interfaith marriage of Sneha Damamghar & Ibrahim Sayed a case of #lovejihad & demanding the girl to be returned to her parents.Cops: they got married at the sub-registrar’s office in #Gadag on Feb 11. Her parents claim her sign forged. pic.twitter.com/hhdGIaeMDm — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) April 7, 2022

The protest was staged till late at night and was called off on the condition that the girl is traced and returned to her family. The girl’s family has alleged that their daughter’s signature was forged and she was brainwashed into the marriage.

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik demanded the suspension of Gadag sub-registrar, charging that he registered the marriage with fake documents.

“If the girl is not handed over to her family tomorrow (Thursday), the protest would be intensified, and the police would be responsible for the consequences,” warned Muthalik.