Karnataka: Rs 1L cash, gold among min’s gifts to civic body members

Bengaluru: Karnataka Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwara has landed into a fresh controversy after he lavished the elected members of his constituency with expensive gifts.

The Tourism Minister distributed two sets of boxes, one for municipal corporation members and the other for gram panchayat members.

The gift box which was sent to the municipal corporation members contained Rs 1 lakh cash, 144 g gold, 1 kg silver, a silk saree, a dhoti and a dry fruit box.

The gram panchayat members received comparatively lesser cash but no gold, and the rest of the items were given to the members of the municipal corporation.

He landed into controversy in an attempt to fulfil the festival ritual of exchanging sweets and gifts.

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.