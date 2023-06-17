Karnataka: Rs 25 lakh announced to kin of communal clash victims

The Karnataka on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the four individuals murdered in communal violence in Dakshina Kannada district last year.

The compensation has been announced to the families of Deepak Rao, Mohammed Fazil, Mohammad Mashood, Abdul Jaleel. They were murdered in different incidents of communal violence during the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government that lost to Congress in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Karnataka Congress on Saturday tweeted, “There is no room for discrimination in our government, which leads with the principle of equality for all and equality for all. The families of Masood, Fazil, Jalil and Deepak Rao, who were victims of communal violence during the BJP period, have been given Rs 25 lakh each from the CM’s relief fund. were announced by CM @siddaramaiah. In Karnataka, communal strife and incitement will not be tolerated for any reason.”

The move comes after the minority cell of the Dakshina Kannada Congress demanded compensation for family members who fell prey to communal violence. The minority cell alleged that the previous government discriminately provided compensation to the slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru’s family and ignored Muslim families.

Deepak Rao

Deepak Rao was a 30-year-old who worked at a mobile outlet. He was hacked to death by unidentified men on January 3, 2018, in Surathkal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Rao’s family while campaigning for the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections. However, no compensation was announced at that time.

Mohammad Mashood

Mohammad Mashood was a 19-year-old teenager who was attacked by a group of Bajrang Dal members with a soda bottle on his head on July 19. He breathed his last on July 21.

Mohammed Fazil

On July 27, BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified persons who came on a bike in Bellare. The 32-year-old was pronounced dead by the time he was rushed to the hospital. The following day, Mohammed Fazil was killed in front of a garment shop in the Mangaluru district of Karnataka. Seven people were accused of Fazil’s murder. According to a police investigation, they just “wanted to kill someone”. The men hired the white car for Rs 5,000 per day for three days.

Abdul Jaleel

Abdul Jaleel was a 45 -year-old shopkeeper who was stabbed to death in Suratkal on December 24, 2022. Five persons including a woman were detained in relation to the case.