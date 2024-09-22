Karnataka: Rs 25 lakh recovered from customs officer facing bribery charges

Published: 22nd September 2024
New Delhi: The CBI has recovered Rs 25 lakh cash from a superintendent of customs posted at Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru during a search in connection with a bribery case against him, officials said Sunday.

The central probe agency received the inputs that Superintendent Ramesh Chandra Tripathi was allegedly enriching himself by accepting bribes following which a case was registered against him, they said.

The CBI and vigilance officers of Customs and Central Tax conducted a joint operation on Friday and Saturday, the officials said.

“During the course of this operation, CBI recovered over Rs 25 lakh from the possession of accused Superintendent of Customs,” a CBI spokesperson said.

Searches were also conducted at the residence of Tripathi in Bengaluru which led to recovery of incriminating documents, he said.

