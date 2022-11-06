Karnataka: Ruling BJP sounds poll bugle with back to back conventions

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP in Karnataka has sounded the election bugle in the state, with organisation of back-to-back conventions starting from Monday.

The Scheduled Tribe Morcha convention will be held in Bellary on November 20 and the SC Morcha rally in Mysuru on November 30, announced chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Sharing this information with reporters here on Sunday, Bommai said the ‘Jan Sankalp Yatra’ will resume from Monday and it will be held continuously for three days in Udupi, Gadag, Haveri and Belagavi districts.

The ‘Jan Sankalp’ yatra will go on till December. The response has been very good everywhere and this time the yatra will be in the Mumbai-Karnataka region. This has given the indication of victory in the coming days.

Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the state on November 11 to take part in three important functions.

PM Modi will be flagging off Vande Bharat Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru hi-speed train; inaugurating the second terminal at Kempegowda International Airport and unveiling the 108-foot tall statue of ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda near Bengaluru Airport during the visit, he said.

The second terminal at the airport was required due to an increase in the arrival of international passengers. The new terminal will have the capacity to handle 25 lakh passengers and there will be 100 counters to handle international commuters. Both Terminal 1 and II put together, Bengaluru Airport will become the second largest airport after Delhi Airport, Bommai explained.

This will help in the development of tourism as well as of Bengaluru, industry, IT/BT, and R&D sectors, Basavaraj Bommai said.

Bommai said since ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda was a visionary king the statue is named as ‘Statue of Prosperity’. Since the PM is taking the country towards progress and prosperity, the government felt he is the right person to unveil the statue. After this function, the PM will be addressing a public meeting, Bommai added.

Asked about the mysterious death of a nephew of Honnali BJP MLA, M P Renukacharya recently, Bommai said he has already spoken to the MLA and collected whatever information he has with him.

The same information has been shared with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Superintendent of Police of Davangere for a proper investigation. The truth will almost come after the postmortem report and thereafter a decision will be taken regarding the course of the investigation. The incident will be probed from all angles, Bommai stated.