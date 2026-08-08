Karnataka school admissions fall amid age rule, fee hikes

Bengaluru: School admissions across Karnataka have witnessed a sharp decline in the current academic year, with the number of students enrolling in government and private schools reportedly falling by nearly four lakh compared to last year.

The steep decline has raised concerns among the Education Department and school managements, with officials and education experts attributing the fall to multiple factors, including confusion over the minimum age requirement for Class 1 admission, delayed government decisions and a significant increase in fees charged by several private schools.

The government had initially moved to strictly enforce the rule requiring a child to have completed six years of age as of June 1 to be eligible for Class 1 admission. The decision created uncertainty for thousands of parents whose children had completed LKG and UKG but did not meet the revised age criterion.

The situation was particularly difficult for children born during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than four lakh children were reportedly at risk of being denied admission to Class 1 because of the age requirement.

Following strong objections and protests from parents, the government subsequently announced a 60-day relaxation, allowing children who had completed five years and 10 months to secure admission. However, parents and education stakeholders have argued that the prolonged uncertainty and delay in issuing clear instructions affected the admission process.

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Another factor cited for the decline is the rise in fees at private schools. Several institutions have reportedly increased fees by 10 to 20 per cent, putting additional financial pressure on middle-class and economically weaker families. High admission fees and other expenses have made school education increasingly difficult for some families, according to education experts.

Parent associations are now demanding that the age relaxation be extended to at least 90 days or that December 31 be considered as the cut-off date. They have warned that unless the government provides a clear and longer-term solution, the decline in admissions could continue in the coming academic years.

The fall in enrolment has also raised broader concerns over access to school education and the need for greater clarity and consistency in admission policies. Parents have called for timely decisions from the Education Department to prevent further uncertainty for children entering formal schooling.