2 killed as KSRTC bus crashes on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Ramanagara: Two passengers were killed and several others injured after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus lost control and crashed into a large signboard on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Avaregere Gate in Ramanagara taluk early Saturday, August 8.

The bus was travelling from Kerala towards Bengaluru when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Avaregere Gate. The bus rammed into a roadside directional signboard with considerable force before overturning on the expressway. Two passengers died on the spot in the impact, while several others suffered injuries, including some who sustained serious injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The accident caused panic among passengers and motorists travelling on the busy expressway. The overturned bus and debris on the road also disrupted traffic movement, leading to congestion on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route.

Also Read Bengaluru civic bodies clear 4000 tonnes of construction waste

On receiving information, personnel from the Bidadi police station and the fire and emergency services rushed to the spot. Rescue operations were launched to evacuate passengers trapped inside the bus and clear the accident site.

Police inspected the spot and began an investigation into the circumstances that led to the crash. A case has been registered at the Bidadi police station.

Officials are expected to ascertain whether excessive speed, driver error, road conditions or any other factor contributed to the accident. The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, where high-speed traffic and heavy vehicle movement have frequently made accidents a serious concern.