Bengaluru civic bodies clear 4000 tonnes of construction waste

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) and Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) have removed nearly 4,000 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste during the first five days of their ongoing “Freedom From Waste” campaign aimed at improving cleanliness and preventing illegal dumping across the city.

According to officials, BNCC cleared around 2,500 tonnes of construction debris, while BSCC removed another 1,500 tonnes from various locations. The waste was collected using 18 tipper trucks and four loaders before being transported to the Marenahalli processing and disposal facility for scientific treatment.

BNCC Commissioner Pommal Sunil Kumar inspected the Marenahalli disposal centre on Thursday and reviewed the handling, transportation and disposal of the collected debris. He also assessed vehicle movement and operational arrangements at the site.

Also Read BJP protests re-induction of B Nagendra into Karnataka Cabinet

During the visit, the Commissioner instructed officials to provide better infrastructure for security personnel deployed at the facility, including accommodation, electricity and other basic amenities. He emphasised that strengthening waste management infrastructure is essential for sustaining the city’s cleanliness efforts.

Officials said the campaign will continue in the coming weeks with the objective of making Bengaluru free from illegal construction waste. Residents and builders have been urged not to dump debris on roadsides, vacant sites, drains or other public spaces and instead use the civic body’s authorised disposal system.

Meanwhile, BSCC officials said the “Clear It” mobile application has emerged as an important tool in identifying illegal dumping locations. A total of 637 complaints have been received through the app. Based on these complaints, civic teams cleared waste from 75 locations. About 2,174 tonnes of debris were collected, while 1,476 tonnes were scientifically processed after verification of weight.

The civic authorities appealed to the public to actively participate in the campaign by reporting illegal dumping through the app and cooperating with the city’s efforts to improve sanitation and environmental sustainability.