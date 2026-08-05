BJP protests re-induction of B Nagendra into Karnataka Cabinet

Bengaluru: The BJP on Wednesday, August 5, lashed out at the ruling Congress for re-inducting B Nagendra, who was allegedly involved in the Rs 89 crore Valmiki Tribes Development Corporation scam, into the state Cabinet and warned of protest if he continues in the post.

Ballari rural Congress MLA Nagendra was among the 19 ministers who took oath on Monday, two months after Shivakumar assumed charge as the chief minister.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, announced that the BJP would launch a statewide agitation if Nagendra was not dropped from the Cabinet and warned that the party would not allow the Assembly session beginning August 13 to function without his resignation.

He also accused the Congress of “auctioning” ministerial berths in the recently expanded state Cabinet.

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP leader said videos and conversations circulating in the public domain supported his allegation that Cabinet positions had been secured through monetary influence.

Narayanaswamy said, “The Congress had put ministerial berths up for auction. Whoever could pay according to their capacity got the posts.”

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The BJP leader further claimed that conversations between senior Congress leaders indicated that “honest” legislators who did not have money were overlooked for ministerial posts.

Citing a recorded conversation, he claimed that party leaders had suggested that those who remained honest without accumulating money could not expect ministerial positions.

Referring to Nagendra, Narayanaswamy alleged that despite facing corruption charges and being out on bail, he had been rewarded with a ministerial post. This proves, the Congress supports corruption, he alleged.

Warning of intensified protests, Narayanaswamy said, “Until Nagendra resigns, we will not stop our agitation. The Assembly session begins on August 13. Without his resignation, we will not allow the House to function.”

He urged Shivakumar to obtain Nagendra’s resignation immediately.

Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam

Barely a year after Congress came to power, the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDCL) scam rocked the state.

The scam came to light after the corporation’s accounts superintendent P Chandrasekharan died by suicide, alleging that he was subjected to extreme torture to facilitate the scam.

It is alleged that Rs 187 crore was pooled into KMVSTDCL’s Union Bank of India account by its managing director and accounts officer.

“A sum of Rs 89.63 crore was fraudulently diverted through forged cheques and RTGS transactions, and the diverted funds were further layered through approximately 600 bank accounts and ultimately converted into cash, bullion, and luxury vehicles for the benefit of the accused,” the CBI alleged in its investigation.

Following the allegation, Nagendra was removed from Siddaramaiah’s government in June 2024.

Nagendra was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement on July 12, 2024 and remained in prison till October 14, 2024, until he got bail.