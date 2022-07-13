Karnataka: School children’s trip to mosque takes communal turn

Chamarajnagar: Hindu bodies across Karnataka have come down heavily on the management of a school for taking students on a trip to a dargah and mosque on the eve of Bakrid in Gundlupet city of the district.

Strongly objecting to it, the Hindu Jagarana Vedike has raised the issue with the education department and submitted a complaint in this regard.

Authorities of Young Scholar School had taken UKG students on a trip to dargah and the mosque of Terakanambi town on July 8.

Local people allege that the students were made to offer prayers at the mosque and given preaching at dargah by a religious leader leading to a public outrage against the school management.

Despite the school management apologising for it and assuring action against the teachers concerned, the issue has taken a communal turn and is being discussed largely on social media.

According to the education department officials, the teachers had informed parents about the trip. The school management had apologised for the incident and have been instructed not to take children without informing the department.

Apparently, the school in question is owned by a BJP leader and the trip was a part of introducing new places to children.