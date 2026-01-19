Back to basics: Voters will use ballot paper to vote in Bengaluru civic polls

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC) has announced that ballot papers will be used instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the Bengaluru civic polls, and the elections will be held after May 25.

Karnataka State Election Commissioner GS Sangreshi made the announcement on Monday, January 19, at a press conference after releasing the draft voters’ list for elections in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits.

“Civic polls to the five newly formed municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be conducted after May 25 and ballot papers will be used for voting instead of the electronic voting machines (EVMs),” he said.

The upcoming elections to the GBA, district panchayats, taluk panchayats and gram panchayats will be conducted using ballot papers, he announced.

“As per the directions issued by the State Election Commission, the ward-wise draft electoral rolls for all 369 wards are published today for public inspection and the final notification will be published on March 16,” Sangreshi said.

He further appealed to voters to verify whether their names appear in the draft voters’ list released for the GBA elections.

“If a name is missing, applications can be submitted in the prescribed format for inclusion. All eligible citizens who have completed 18 years of age should ensure their names are included in the voters’ list,” he said.

Sangreshi said EVMs were used only for Assembly elections and there was no rule mandating their use for local body polls.

“There is nothing wrong with conducting elections using ballot papers. The upcoming GBA elections, as well as district and taluk panchayat elections, will also be held using ballot papers,” he underlined.

District and Taluk elections likely in May, June

He stated that the district and taluk panchayat elections were likely to be held in May or June.

“The delimitation report has to be submitted to us by the government. There is also a petition scheduled to be heard in court on January 30. We are planning to conduct the elections after that,” he said.

Sangreshi added that gram panchayat elections would also be held using ballot papers.

“Many people have written to us suggesting that elections be conducted either through ballot papers or EVMs. However, we have found ballot papers to be more appropriate,” he stressed.

R Ramachandran, Special Commissioner of the GBA election division, said that the ward-wise draft voters’ list of the five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority consists of a total of 88,91,411 voters.

He said that 369 wards have been formed under the GBA limits, covering five municipal corporations — Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru East and Bengaluru West.

Ramachandran further said that as per the draft voters’ list prepared with October 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, the total electorate includes 45,69,193 men, 43,20,583 women and 1,635 voters from other categories, taking the total to 88,91,411 voters.

He said booth-level officers (BLOs) would visit houses from January 20 to February 3 for verification. During this period, voters can submit claims and objections.

The disposal of claims and objections will be taken up thereafter, and the final voters’ list will be published on March 16.