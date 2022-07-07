Karnataka: Security beefed up in Bagalkot after communal clashes

Bagalkot: Security in Bagalkot district of the state was stepped up on Thursday after three people were stabbed in communal clashes between people of two communities.

The incident took place in Kerur town of Bagalkot district on Wednesday prompting the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders in Kerur town for two days.

According to police, the crime was the handiwork of a group of miscreants belonging to a particular community. As the news spread, members of the other community took to the streets and torched bikes, selling carts in protest.

Arun Kattimani, Hindu Jagaran Vedike District Secreatary and two of his friends were stabbed and assaulted with iron rods.

Communal clash between 2 groups of people, at least 3 stabbed in Bagalkote's Kerur. The attackers also set a few vehicles on fire and the cops who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control. Those involved in the clash have been admitted to hospital.@TheQuint pic.twitter.com/xfYiEP1R60 — Ananth Shreyas (@ananthshreyas) July 6, 2022

The incident took place when Kattimani and his friends were walking towards a bus stop in Kerur town. The miscreants, who came on bike from behind, suddenly stabbed Arun in the back.

He was also assaulted on head with an iron rod. His two friends were also stabbed. The victims were rushed to the hospital immediately and their condition is said to be serious.

The agitated crowd torched a shop in vegetable market, damaged ten bikes and many vegetable carts. The police have registered a case in Kerur police station and are investigating the case.

As per the police, the reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained.