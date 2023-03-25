Karnataka: Security breach during PM Modi’s roadshow; one held

All of a sudden, a youth jumped over the fence and started running towards the vehicle of PM Modi.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th March 2023 10:20 pm IST
Police officials try to contain a man after he breached PM Modi's security in Karnataka on Saturday

Bengaluru: An incident of the security breach was reported during the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Davanagere district of Karnataka on Saturday.

The incident happened when PM Modi took part in a roadshow in an open vehicle after landing at the helipad.

Also Read
Karnataka: PM Modi makes a strong pitch for return of BJP

According to police, PM Modi’s vehicle was passing towards the venue of a public rally behind GMIT campus from the helipad.

All of a sudden, a youth jumped over the fence and started running towards the vehicle of PM Modi.

However, the police and security personnel rushed towards the youth and stopped him. Later, he was detained.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th March 2023 10:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button