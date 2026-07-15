Karnataka seeks central team to assess drought situation

Bengaluru: With several districts in Karnataka facing a severe rainfall deficit, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Centre to immediately depute an inter-ministerial team to assess the emerging drought situation in the state. He has also sought timely assistance from the Union government to help mitigate the impact of the worsening conditions.

In his letter, the Chief Minister stated that Karnataka has received nearly 30 per cent less rainfall than the seasonal average during the southwest monsoon so far. Out of the state’s 31 districts, 18 are experiencing significant rainfall deficiency, while 141 taluks have reported below-normal precipitation.

I have written to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi seeking urgent intervention in view of the emerging drought situation in Karnataka.



The State has recorded a significant monsoon deficit, delayed kharif sowing, low reservoir storage and increasing stress on… pic.twitter.com/C6TG0lFUjI — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 14, 2026

The rainfall shortfall has adversely affected agricultural activities, with only 34 per cent of the expected sowing completed so far. Shivakumar also pointed out that water storage in the state’s 14 major reservoirs has dropped to just 34 per cent of capacity, raising concerns over irrigation and drinking water availability in the coming months.

He urged the Centre to send an expert team to conduct an on-ground assessment of the situation, stating that such a visit would help evaluate the severity of the drought and reassure farmers that the Union government stands with them during this difficult period.

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The Chief Minister highlighted Karnataka’s vulnerability to monsoon fluctuations, noting that around 77 per cent of the state’s geographical area falls under dry and semi-arid regions. Karnataka also has nearly 84.79 lakh hectares of rain-fed agricultural land, the second largest in the country after Rajasthan, making its agriculture heavily dependent on monsoon rains.

Referring to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast, Shivakumar said the southwest monsoon has been affected by El Niño conditions. As of July 11, Karnataka had received only 203 mm of rainfall against the normal average of 292 mm, further intensifying concerns over drought-like conditions across the state.