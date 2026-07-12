Shivakumar assures Cabinet discussion on OPS restoration

Bengaluru: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday, July 11, assured Karnataka government employees that the demand for restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) would be placed before the State Cabinet after the committee submits its report.

The assurance came during a felicitation programme organised by the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association at Palace Grounds, where Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara were honoured.

During the event, Association President C.S. Shadakshari urged the government to restore OPS for nearly 2.5 lakh employees enrolled under NPS. He also demanded that the State adopt the Centre’s pay structure for its employees.

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Shadakshari said government employees were even willing to forego the benefits of the State’s five guarantee schemes if the government implemented OPS and introduced Central government pay scales.

Responding to the demands, Shivakumar said the issue would be discussed by the Cabinet once the committee examining the matter submits its recommendations.

“You have placed a major demand before us. As soon as the committee’s report is received, I will place it before the Cabinet. I will also invite your representatives for discussions. We come from the land of Basavanna and we honour the promises we make. Congress has always stood by its commitments. Trust is the foundation of every relationship. Please be patient, and we will work to win your confidence,” the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, seers from Adichunchanagiri and Siddaganga mutts, and several government employees attended the programme.