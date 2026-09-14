Karnataka seeks public views on coaching centres, school fees

The Education Reforms Sub-Committee constituted by the government is seeking suggestions from educationists, parents and the public before finalising its recommendations.

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Karnataka seeks public views on coaching centres, school fees
Karnataka seeks public views on coaching centres, school fees

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is considering a series of reforms in the education sector, including regulation of private school fees, changes to the curriculum and examination system, and tighter controls on coaching centres operating across the state.

The Education Reforms Sub-Committee constituted by the government is seeking suggestions from educationists, parents and the public before finalising its recommendations. Regulation of coaching centres, particularly those operating without registration or approval, is among the key issues being examined.

A large number of institutions functioning as tutorials, academies and study centres have emerged across Karnataka. They provide coaching to students from Classes 1 to 12 as well as candidates preparing for CET, NEET and JEE examinations. Concerns have been raised over the fees charged by such institutions, student safety and the absence of uniform regulatory standards.

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The committee is seeking views on whether registration should be made compulsory for all coaching centres. It is also examining whether building and fire-safety clearances should be mandatory and whether a ceiling should be imposed on the number of students in each classroom.

Another important proposal concerns coaching conducted during school hours. The committee is seeking public opinion on whether parallel coaching classes during regular school timings should be completely prohibited.

Suggestions are also being sought on prescribing minimum educational qualifications for coaching-centre teachers, making fee receipts compulsory, introducing clear refund policies and preventing misleading advertisements that make exaggerated claims about student results.

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The proposed reforms extend beyond coaching institutions. The committee is examining measures to regulate excessive fees charged by private schools and considering limits on the number of students in classrooms.

Changes to the existing curriculum and examination pattern are also under consideration, with the government seeking ways to address long-standing concerns in the education system.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa is leading the reform exercise. The committee will examine suggestions received from stakeholders and prepare a comprehensive report for the government. The recommendations could form the basis for new rules and regulatory measures in the education sector.

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