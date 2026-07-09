Karnataka seeks release of Rs 1902 cr pending MSP dues

New Delhi: Karnataka Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K.H. Muniyappa on Tuesday, July 7, met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi and urged the Centre to release long-pending Minimum Support Price (MSP) reimbursement dues to the state.

During the meeting, Muniyappa submitted a memorandum seeking the release of pending funds under various procurement schemes, stating that the reimbursement was essential to ensure timely payments to farmers.

According to the minister, Karnataka procured 5.69 lakh metric tonnes of ragi, 2.21 lakh metric tonnes of jowar and 0.0567 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the KMS 2025-26 procurement season. The total procurement value stood at Rs 4,422.17 crore, of which the Centre has released only Rs 190.10 crore. He requested the Union government to release the remaining Rs 4,232.07 crore at the earliest.

ನವದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಪ್ರಲ್ಹಾದ್ ಜೋಶಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿ ಮಾಡಿದ ಆಹಾರ ಸಚಿವರು ಶ್ರೀ ಕೆ.ಹೆಚ್. ಮುನಿಯಪ್ಪ ಅವರು, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಎಂಎಸ್‌ಪಿ ಯೋಜನೆಯ ಬಾಕಿ ಮರುಪಾವತಿ ಅನುದಾನಗಳ ಶೀಘ್ರ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಗೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದರು. pic.twitter.com/M6Lz14TJ3W — Department of Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer A (@fcscagok) July 8, 2026

Muniyappa also sought early approval of the provisional subsidy claim of Rs 375.99 crore relating to KMS 2022-23, which is currently under examination by the Centre.

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In addition, he pressed for the release of Rs 1,902.58 crore in pending MSP reimbursement dues covering the period from KMS 2009-10 to 2024-25.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Muniyappa said Karnataka has already submitted the required audit reports to the Centre and expressed hope that the pending amount would be sanctioned soon. He said the funds would be transferred to farmers immediately after their release and added that the Centre has assured the state that Rs 375 crore is likely to be released shortly.