Karnataka sex scandal:  Woman accuses Prajwal of forcing her to strip on video call

A woman has come forward with shocking allegations against suspended Janata Dal leader Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna. The woman accused Prajwal of heinous acts, including raping her mother and forcing he to strip on video calls.

Prajwal is the NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat where polling was held on April 26. JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.

As per reporters, the woman alleged that Prajwal Revanna raped her mother several years ago and then proceeded to manipulate her into stripping during video calls between 2020 and 2021. The woman revealed that Prajwal Revanna would threaten to harm her and her mother if she did not comply with his demands.

“He used to call me and ask me to remove my clothes. He would call on my mother’s mobile and force me to answer the video calls. When I refused, he threatened to harm me and my mother. Our family supported us when they learned about the incidents and then we filed a complaint,” she said, as quoted by India Today.

She further revealed that Prajwal Revanna as well as his father Revanna raped and sexually harassed her mother. “Prajwal used to threaten my mother that if she didn’t cooperate, he would snatch my father’s job and rape me,” the woman alleged.

Revanna raped female servants

Recounting horror by Prajwal Revanna, the woman further alleged that Revanna used to sexually harass the female servants under the “pretext of giving them fruits”.

“Only three people have spoken about these incidents in public. Other servants haven’t spoken about these atrocities. They were also sexually abused by them,” she added.

SIT probe

The allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against Prajwal Revanna have sparked a political storm in Karnataka, prompting a swift response from authorities.

HD Revanna has been remanded to judicial custody, while Prajwal Revanna, who reportedly left the country, is subject to a Blue Corner notice.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into sexual abuse charges against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna will not be going abroad to bring him back, and the Interpol will share information about him.

He also cautioned political leaders about making public statements or sharing information concerning the case, which is sensitive.