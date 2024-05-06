Karnataka sex scandal: Women assaulted by Prajwal flee homes as videos circulate

As the videos of the sex scandal in Karnataka began circulating, the women who were filmed by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna during sexual assaults have begun fleeing their homes. It is believed that the women have left their homes over the last ten days as their identities have been exposed through circulation of video clips.

According to The Indian Express, the family of the woman whose complaint was the basis of the first FIR against Prajwal has now left their residence. Commenting on the circulation of videos, a shopkeeper said, “It was wrong to reveal the faces of the women. I know some of them, and they have gone into hiding. We don’t know whether they will return.”

Notably, a former Zilla Panchayat member has also filed a rape case against Prajwal, highlighting how the situation has impacted the lives of women. Another person privy to the issue said, “We noticed many of the party women deleting their photos with Prajwal on social media. In some instances, men are questioning their wives about their association with the MP. It is shattering the lives of many women in the district.”

A local leader noted that the former Zilla Panchayat member’s family has not been seen since the videos surfaced. The case is under investigation by an SIT team while Prajwal’s father, HD Revanna is in SIT custody. A Blue Corner notice has been issued against the sitting MP.