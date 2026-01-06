Karnataka: Shivakumar congratulates Siddaramaiah for longest serving CM record

Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, a strong contender for the CM’s post, on Monday, January 5, conveyed warm congratulations to incumbent CM Siddaramaiah who is creating a record on January 6, of completing a long tenure in CM’s office. Shivakumar was responding to media queries at Vidhana Soudha.

When asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah creating a record by completing a long tenure in office, Shivakumar said, “This is a very happy development. It is a matter of happiness for all of us, including you. Please publicise this well. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him. Everyone has a desire to achieve something in life. Our respected Chief Minister has already entered the pages of history and will continue to do so in the future.”

When asked whether this would smoothen his own path, he replied, “I have come this far from a village background. What more do I need than this? I do not need to go searching for anything. Do not try to make me say things I do not intend to.”

Good days are coming for us says Karnataka dy CM’s brother

Responding to former MP, his younger brother D.K. Suresh’s remark that good days are coming, Shivakumar said, “For us, every day is a good day. Yesterday is the past, tomorrow is the future, and today is the present. Talking to you today is itself a good day,” he said wryly. It may be noted that amid the leadership tussle, Siddaramaiah is all set to equal the record of the longest-serving Karnataka Chief Minister, held by D. Devaraj Urs, on Tuesday.

Devaraj Urs served two terms as the Chief Minister of Karnataka – 1972-77 and 1978-80, while Siddaramaiah has been holding the post since May 2023 after serving a full term from 2013 to 2018. Devaraj Urs had served as Chief Minister continuously for over seven-and-a-half years, holding office for 7 years and 239 days.

Siddaramaiah has now equalled that record across his two terms. Speaking about the MGNREGA agitation, Shivakumar said, “I have invited all MLAs, MLCs and MPs to attend a preliminary ‘Save MGNREGA’ protest meeting on January 8 at 5 p.m. We have received directions from AICC leaders. Through the media, I am inviting our leaders. After this protest, we will design programmes at the district and taluk levels.”

Hitting back at Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, he said, “Kumaraswamy comes once in a while, makes statements before the media and leaves. He is not a serious politician. I do not respond to statements made by people who do politics only in front of the media.”

When reporters drew his attention to Kumaraswamy ironically calling him a “great Deputy CM” over his remark that BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy could arrange security even from the US if needed, Shivakumar said, “Who should be given security and for what reason can be discussed later. The Home Minister will respond on this issue. I will not respond to anyone.”

Shivakumar to visit Ballari after party worker’s death

“I am also going to Ballari. One of our party workers has died. I have received information from the party committee and an official report is yet to be submitted. There is no need for me to respond to the statements of Kumaraswamy or others. Let them say whatever they want. Kumaraswamy comes, speaks and goes. Peace must prevail in Ballari. The people of Ballari have already suffered enough in the past and there should be no further trouble. That is all we want. Many things that should not have happened have already happened. The recent tragic incident should not have occurred, but it has happened. I am saddened by it,” Shivakumar stated.

He added, “Kumaraswamy seems to have a lot of affection for me. That is a good thing. Whether he said it with good intentions or bad, I am happy that he called me a ‘great Deputy CM’.” Asked whether he would visit the house of the party worker who died in the Ballari violence, he said, “I will go wherever our leaders ask me to go.”

Responding to Janardhan Reddy’s allegation that D.K. Shivakumar is supporting criminal legislators, he said, “Criminal cases have been filed against me too and I have also been branded a criminal. Janardhan Reddy should open his history book and see who has criminal cases against them. Don’t former chief ministers, MLAs and MPs have criminal cases? After an FIR is registered, until a court verdict is delivered, isn’t the person considered only an accused?”

When asked about the visit of Penang (Malaysia) Deputy Chief Minister Jagdeep Singh, Shivakumar said, “Jagdeep Singh is of Indian origin. He is the Deputy Chief Minister of Penang state in Malaysia and also the Education Minister. He has visited our universities. He has come for a collaborative programme with Bengaluru University and has invited us as well.”