Karnataka shocker: Husband throws acid on wife’s private parts over dowry

Police have registered an FIR against the husband and the mother-in-law

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly poured toilet cleaning acid on his wife’s private parts for not bringing dowry. The incident was reported from the Bagalagunte police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday.

The police have registered an FIR against the husband and the mother-in-law, following a complaint lodged by the wife.

According to the police, the accused got married to the 23-year-old victim on May 19 this year. The accused is reportedly an alcoholic who seldom went for work. Instead, he demanded money from his wife, leading to frequent fights.

The accused regularly returned home in an inebriated state and subjected his wife to physical and mental abuse.

In her complaint, the woman mentioned that he often pulled her by the hair, threatened to kill her. She also alleged that due to non-payment of house rent, they were thrown out of their residence.

Recently, the accused poured toilet cleaning acid on her back and private parts, forcing the victim to lodge a police complaint.

The police have filed a case of dowry harassment and physical assault against the accused. Further probe is underway.

