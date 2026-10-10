Karnataka SIR: 2.8 L voter hearings pending, two-thirds in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is nearing its final stage, but more than 2.8 lakh cases are yet to be taken up or disposed of through hearings across the state.

Bengaluru and the districts covered by the city’s civic jurisdiction account for nearly two-thirds of the pending cases, highlighting the workload facing election officials in the capital region.

According to a report from the Chief Electoral Officer, notices have been prepared for 43.8 lakh cases across Karnataka. Of these, 99.8 per cent have been delivered, while hearings have been completed in 93.5% of the cases. Despite the progress, officials must clear the remaining cases before the deadlines for settling claims and objections.

Bengaluru South, under the Greater Bengaluru civic administration, has the highest number of pending hearings, with 65,335 cases. Bengaluru Urban district follows with 54,943 pending cases. Together, the two areas account for more than 1.2 lakh cases, making them the principal centres of the remaining verification exercise.

Kalaburagi, Bidar and Bengaluru Rural are among the other districts where the verification process is approaching completion. Election officials are required to examine the pending cases and resolve objections before the revised electoral roll is finalised.

October 22 is the deadline for disposing of claims and objections relating to the voter list. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 27.

Since June 16, approximately 23 lakh applications have been submitted to the Election Commission. Form 8 applications, generally used for corrections and changes to voter details, and Form 6 applications for inclusion of names account for a significant share of the submissions.

Meanwhile, allegations that Form-7 applications were filed in bulk to remove voters’ names have triggered investigations. The Karnataka High Court has granted interim stays on FIRs registered in connection with such allegations.

The Election Commission has also launched a special campaign to enrol eligible young people registering as voters for the first time. With the final publication date approaching, clearing pending hearings and ensuring eligible voters are not excluded remain key priorities for election officials.