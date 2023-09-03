Karnataka: Teacher asks students to ‘go to Pakistan’, transferred

A teacher in Karnataka’s Shivamogga allegedly told two Muslim students to ‘go to Pakistan’, which led to a complaint by their parents with the state Education department.

The incident reportedly happened at an Urdu school in Tipu Nagar. The teacher denied the allegations.

According to media reports, the reason for the teacher’s remarks came after she became upset over the fifth-class students for quarreling with each other.

After a complaint by leader A Nazrullah, the Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy has transferred the teacher, Manjula Devi, and launched an internal investigation into the matter.

In his complaint, Nazrullah alleged that Manjula, while scolding the two students, told them that India is not “your country. This a country of Hindus. You should go to Pakistan,” a report by The Indian Express said.

The students came home from school after the incident and informed their parents, who notified local authorities.

Following a complaint, the block education officer conducted a preliminary investigation and issued a report.

The Karnataka incident comes only days after a teacher in Uttar Pradesh was caught on tape ordering students to slap their Muslim classmate.