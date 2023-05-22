Karnataka: Teacher suspended for criticising CM Siddaramaiah

A government school teacher was suspended after he criticised the newly elected chief minister Siddaramaiah for his new policies. The suspension came on the same day when the senior Congress leader took oath.

According to reports, the teacher, Shantanamurthy MG from Chitradurga district, shared a Facebook post that read, “When SM Krishna was the CM, the debt was Rs 3590 crore. During Dharam Singh, H D Kumaraswamy and B S Yediyurappa, Sadananada Gowda and Jagadish Shettar’s tenures the debt was Rs 15,635, Rs 3545, Rs 25,653, Rs 9464 and Rs 13, 464 crores respectively. But during Siddaramaiah’s last tenure, the state debt touched Rs 2,42,000 crores. Which is why it is for him to announce freebies.”

Taking cognizance, the block education officer of Hosadurga taluk issued a suspension order for Shantanamurthy stating the teacher had violated the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules – 1966. A departmental enquiry has been ordered.

On May 20, Siddaramaiah became the 22nd chief minister of Karnataka after the Congress party defeated the Basavaraj Bommai’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by securing 135 seats off the total 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

After taking the oath, Siddaramaiah announced his government has approved the five guarantees as announced in the party’s manifesto before the elections.

“We had fulfilled 158 out of 165 promises made in the election manifesto. We have kept our promises. Along with fulfilling the promises, we have implemented more than 30 new schemes such as Indira Canteen, loan waiver, Vidya Siri, Shoe Bhagya, Pashu Bhagya etc., which were not included in the manifesto,” he said.