‘We don’t care’: BJP reacts to minister’s ‘probe into scams’ remark

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Sunday criticised the ruling Congress after a Cabinet minister said that all scams and scandals that surfaced during the tenure of the previous government would be probed.

Karnataka Cabinet Minister M B Patil earlier on Sunday said that all scandals and scams committed during the tenure of the BJP government in the state would be investigated by the new Siddaramaiah-led government.

Reacting to Patil’s statement, BJP veteran and former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa said “It is natural for Patil to come out with such a statement”.

“We do not care about it. Let them carry out an investigation. Let the guilty be punished,” he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that “the Congress is not at all interested in fulfilling the assurances given to the people”.

“They had given false promises to people for elections. Let them investigate the alleged scams during the tenure of the BJP government,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, speaking to reporters, Patil said that the Congress government would investigate the PSI Recruitment scam, 40 per cent commission matter and all other fraudulent activities that took place during the BJP government.

He further stated that, including the Bitcoin scandal, the misappropriations that took place in all other departments would be exposed.

“During the tenure of BJP, serious allegations surfaced and scandals were reported. Many of them have not been investigated appropriately.

“The newly-elected Congress government will look into all the allegations and scandals and order re-investigation. Cases which have not been investigated would be taken up for probe,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Joshi criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for blaming the Central government for not releasing ample funds to Karnataka.

“Siddaramaiah should know the facts before making allegations. In 2009-10, the state got Rs 2,476 crore. In 2019-20, Rs 7,578 crore was released to the state. In 2021-22, Rs 7,862 crore has been released. The amount of funds is increasing over the years,” he said.

Siddaramaiah had charged that Karnataka is among the highest taxpayers to the Central government and it is meted out with injustice when it comes to allocation of funds.