Karnataka: Three Congress central observers meet Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi

Published: 15th May 2023 8:07 pm IST
New Delhi: After holding discussions with newly-elected Congress MLAs in Bengaluru, the party’s three central observers met its president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here on Monday evening and held deliberations over government formation in Karnataka.

Sushilkumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria met Kharge along with general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala.

The six top leaders discussed the report of the observers and the views of newly-elected MLAs elicited by the three during one-on-one interactions with the new legislators held in Bengaluru late on Sunday night.

Sources said the observers apprised the Congress president of the views of MLAs on the new chief minister and the government formation in Karnataka.

They added the Congress leadership has called both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar for further discussions and the former has already arrived in the national capital.

