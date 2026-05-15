Karnataka to begin SIR from June 30, final roll on Oct 7

Bengaluru: The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Karnataka, with training and printing work set to begin from June 20. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Anbukumar said the final electoral roll will be published on October 7.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Anbukumar stated that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification and revision work from June 30 to July 29. He clarified that citizens must have attained 18 years of age to be included in the voter list.

He said voter mapping work across Karnataka is progressing rapidly and has already achieved 86 percent completion. Kodagu district has recorded 96 percent progress, while Chittapur Assembly constituency has achieved a remarkable 99 percent completion in voter mapping. A video conference meeting with Deputy Commissioners has been scheduled to review the progress and discuss the next phase of the exercise.

Explaining the enumeration process, the Chief Electoral Officer said the enumeration form in the SIR process is highly important. BLOs will distribute two sets of forms to every household. Each voter’s form will carry a unique QR code to ensure accuracy and transparency in the process.

Citizens have been instructed to fill one set of the form and return it to the BLO, while retaining the second set safely for future reference. Anbukumar also clarified that names included in the 2002 electoral rolls will undergo mandatory verification.

Political parties have already been informed about the revision exercise, and they have been permitted to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs). Training workshops will also be conducted for media personnel. In addition, voter facilitation centres will be opened at Gram Panchayat levels across the state.

The Chief Electoral Officer further stated that a total of 25,284 BLAs have been appointed across Karnataka for the SIR process.