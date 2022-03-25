Karnataka to celebrate Jagadguru Renukacharya Jayanthi on March 16

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 25th March 2022 9:18 pm IST
Karnataka CM Bommai bats for inclusion of Bhagavd Gita in syllabus
Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to celebrate Jagadguru Sri Renukacharya Jayanthi every year on March 16.

The Akhil Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha of Kalaburagi had appealed to the State government to celebrate his Jayanthi as a government programme. Following this, the Department of Kannada and Culture issued the orders acceding to the demand to celebrate the Jayanti of Jagadguru Sri Renukacharya.

The government of Basavaraj Bommai issued an order to this effect today.

MS Education Academy

Jagadguru Sri Renukacharya has presented a great epic ‘Siddantha Shikhamani’ to society. He preached the ideals of social harmony and brotherhood to the people. Jagadguru has lakhs of devotees all over the country including Karnataka.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button