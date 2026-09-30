Karnataka to host first Urdu Habba at Vidhana Soudha on Nov 9

Bengaluru: Karnataka will host an ‘Urdu Habba’ on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha on November 9 to mark Urdu Day, with the state government planning the event at the iconic venue for the first time.

Health and Family Welfare, Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf Minister U.T. Khader announced the programme while interacting with representatives of Urdu newspapers during the fourth day of ‘Karnataka Parva 2026’.

Khader said the objective of the Urdu Habba was to introduce the language’s literature, culture, heritage and various art forms to people across communities. He said the event would not be restricted to literary activities but would present different aspects of Urdu culture on a common platform.

The proposed festival will feature Urdu books, food, cultural traditions and various art forms, providing visitors an opportunity to experience the diverse heritage associated with the language.

The minister said the decision to select Vidhana Soudha was taken in view of the government’s practice of hosting programmes related to different departments and fields at the premises. He said a major celebration of the Urdu language and literature could also be held at the historic location.

The government intends to use the event to highlight Urdu’s contribution to literature, journalism and cultural expression. Writers, poets, artists and cultural groups are expected to be part of the celebrations, though details of the programme are yet to be announced.

The November 9 event is expected to bring literature, books, cuisine and art together while providing Urdu with a wider public platform. The initiative is also aimed at showcasing the language as part of Karnataka’s broader multicultural and literary heritage.