Karnataka tops liquor seizure since poll code enforcement; 25k held

Bengaluru: As the Lok Sabha elections approach, Karnataka is witnessing an unprecedented surge in the illegal flow of liquor, with enthusiasts also feeling the election fervour. Despite the vigil by Election Commission, Excise Department, and police, illegal transportation, stocking, and trading of liquor are rampant, resulting in record-breaking seizures in the state’s electoral history.

Since the Election Code of Conduct came into force, Karnataka has topped the charts in liquor seizures nationwide. Between March 16 and April 16 alone, illicit liquor worth approximately Rs 173 crore has been seized. The age-old practice of distributing money and liquor during elections seems to continue unabated.

Speaking to Siasat.com, T Nagarajappa, Joint Commissioner of the State Excise Department, said, “We have been closely monitoring the transportation, storage, and distribution of liquor in adherence to the Election Code of Conduct. Karnataka has recorded the highest-ever seizure of illegal liquor and drugs during election period.” He further added that this figure is an all-time high in the state’s electoral history.

With the state gearing up for elections in its 28 Lok Sabha constituencies across two phases, the seizure value of illegal liquor is expected to surpass Rs 300 crore by the end of the polling. The distribution of liquor is expected to peak on the eve of the elections, adding to the festive atmosphere dominated by campaign slogans and political rallies.

Political parties, vying for voter approval, are reportedly offering liquor and other incentives to lure voters. Although distributing liquor is a violation of the election code of conduct, political leaders have found innovative ways to circumvent these rules. Liquor tokens are being distributed at liquor shops, grocery stores, tea stalls, and kiosks to facilitate indirect distribution to voters.



Post the Election Code of Conduct, the excise department has seized illegal liquor and drugs worth approximately Rs 203 crore. This includes 1.45 crore liters of Indian Made Liquor (IML), beer, and 70.61 kg of narcotics.

This places Karnataka at the forefront of the total valuation of liquor and drugs seized across the country. Following Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu are the next in line.

Compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, this year has witnessed a four-fold increase in illegal liquor seizures. A staggering 24,302 cases have been registered, leading to the arrest of 25,051 individuals involved in the illegal transportation, sale, and stocking of alcohol and drugs. Additionally, vehicles worth Rs 30.15 crores have been seized, totaling 1,525 in number.

State-wise seizure till April 16

Karnataka: Rs 173 crore

Rajasthan: Rs 37 crore

Maharashtra: Rs 35 crore

Gujarat: Rs 21 crore