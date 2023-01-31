Karnataka town tense as abusive post on Shivaji surfaces

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 31st January 2023 12:50 pm IST
Vijayapura: Following the abusive post on historical figure Shivaji, Karnataka town has become tense as Hindu organizations have called for a protest condemning the post on Tuesday in the Vijayapura district of the state.

According to locals, the abusive post on Shivaji Maharaj was posted on social media on Monday late at night and it became viral in no time. The post was condemned by one and all.

According to police, the miscreant is identified as Amin Bandarakavate, a resident of Devaranimbaragi village in Chadachana taluk. The locals have decided to stage a protest in Chadachana town condemning the incident.

The Hindu activists have also urged the police to arrest the accused person immediately. The police have beefed up security in the wake of the protest call to maintain law and order.

The police said that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident so far and are waiting for directions in this regard by the senior officers.

