Karnataka sex-CD scandal: BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi seeks CBI inquiry

Belagavi: BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi have urged the state government to hand over the sex-CD scandal case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Jarkiholi further demanded that, including the woman in the alleged sex-CD scandal, former journalist Naresh and six persons should be arrested in the case.

Hundreds of politicians from the state, officers, and top officers in Bengaluru are trapped in CD conspiracy. “I have 120 pieces of evidence. I am not releasing them here. The matter has to be investigated by the CBI, he said.

Jarkiholi alleged that Shivakumar (Congress leader) hatched a conspiracy and got the video done to finish him off politically.

“I have been waiting for one and a half years. Shivakumar released my CD and ruined my life. I had to suffer without committing any mistakes. I will submit all my evidence to the CBI,” he said.

“In 1985, Shivakumar and I came to politics. I was wearing a Rado watch and ran industries. Shivakumar had come to me with torn slippers. He had now minted thousands of crores,” he alleged.

The alleged sex CD released in March 2021 triggered a controversy in the state. Following the embarrassment, the ruling BJP in Karnataka dropped Jarkiholi from the cabinet.

Jarkiholi had played a prominent role during Operation Lotus carried out by the BJP to come to power in the state. He was in the forefront of the collapse of the coalition government headed by the JD(S) and Congress.

Earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of rape against Jarkiholi filed a ‘B report’ in the case, stating that there is no evidence to prove the charge or the other allegations made against him. Presently, Ramesh Jarkiholi is seeking a cabinet position in the state.