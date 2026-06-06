Karnataka trader donates blood 74 times, saves hundreds of lives

Gangavati: In a remarkable example of selfless service, a businessman from Gangavati has donated blood 74 times over the past two-and-a-half decades, helping save the lives of accident victims, pregnant women and critically ill patients.

The man behind this inspiring journey is Sannik Basha Bagguru Patel, a resident of Gundamma Camp in Gangavati. Though he earns his livelihood as a paddy trader, he is widely known in the region for his humanitarian work and willingness to help people in distress.

For Sannik Basha, blood donation is more than a social responsibility — it is a mission to save lives. Whenever hospitals, patients or relatives contact him seeking blood, he responds without hesitation. His commitment has earned him the reputation of being a “lifesaver” and a dependable helping hand during medical emergencies.

His journey as a blood donor began during his college days. While pursuing the first year of his degree, he learned that a woman undergoing childbirth urgently required B-positive blood. Without a second thought, he donated blood for the first time. The woman recovered, and the experience left a lasting impact on him.

Since then, he has continued donating blood regularly. On average, he has donated once every 100 days, an extraordinary achievement that reflects both dedication and good health.

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Sannik Basha has extended his support during road accidents, emergency surgeries and childbirth-related complications. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when blood shortages were reported across hospitals, he travelled at his own expense to cities such as Raichur and Hubballi to donate blood and support patients in need.

The 45-year-old believes that humanity is more important than caste, religion or social differences. He says the greatest satisfaction comes from knowing that a patient who received his blood survived a life-threatening situation.

Blessed with good health and a strong sense of social responsibility, Sannik Basha continues to inspire others through his extraordinary commitment to blood donation and community service.