Karnataka transport dept weighs fare revision amid losses

Bengaluru: Karnataka is likely to revise fares of state-run buses soon, with Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh saying a committee headed by retired IAS officer Atul Tiwari will submit its report to the government shortly.

The Cabinet will consider the proposed revision before a final decision is taken with the approval of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Suresh said the four state-owned transport corporations are under severe financial pressure, with their combined annual losses estimated at around Rs 8,000 crore. Rising diesel prices and operating expenses have added to the burden, while bus fares have remained unchanged despite repeated increases in fuel costs.

Govt examining ways to address losses

The minister said the Atul Tiwari committee has examined the financial condition of the transport corporations and is expected to submit its recommendations within a day or two. The report will be placed before the Cabinet for discussion, following which the government will decide whether and how much fares should be revised.

The government had earlier indicated that any fare revision would be considered with the financial condition of the corporations and the impact on passengers in mind. Suresh has said the government is examining ways to address the losses while ensuring that public transport services continue to function effectively.

The financial position of the corporations has also been linked to the implementation of the Shakti scheme, which provides free travel to women domiciled in Karnataka on non-AC state-run buses. Recent reports said the four corporations were awaiting about Rs 5,651 crore in reimbursements from the state government.

To strengthen verification under the Shakti scheme, the government is introducing smart cards for eligible women. The first phase is expected to cover around one crore beneficiaries. The digital system is intended to verify beneficiaries and maintain an auditable record of journeys under the scheme.

Transport dept looking at expanding e-bus fleet

The transport department is simultaneously planning a major expansion of Bengaluru’s electric-bus fleet. Around 4,500 electric buses are expected to be inducted into BMTC in phases, with the initiative aimed at strengthening public transport and providing additional alternatives to private vehicles.

Suresh also said the state would take steps to improve road safety and traffic discipline. The government intends to prohibit the manufacture and use of half helmets considered unsafe for two-wheeler riders. Action would be initiated against manufacturers after the relevant rules are framed.

The government is also considering increasing the penalty for parking vehicles on footpaths from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. The same Rs 5,000 fine is proposed for driving against traffic on one-way roads.

Meanwhile, dedicated BMTC bus lanes that were removed during Metro construction could be restored on roads where the work has been completed. The move is aimed at improving bus movement and public transport efficiency in Bengaluru.

The proposed fare hike remains subject to the committee’s recommendations and the government’s approval. Until the Cabinet takes a decision, the existing bus fares will continue to remain in force.