Karnataka treasury completely ‘empty’, claims BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Monday, February 17, claimed that the state’s treasury under the Congress government is completely “empty”.

Talking to the media in Bengaluru, Karnataka Legislative Council member N Ravikumar said on Monday that the government has announced an increase of Rs 5 per litre in milk prices, but it is unclear when this will be implemented.

He also stated that while the Union government provides five kilograms of rice, the state government has not transferred the equivalent amount to the beneficiaries’ accounts.

He further claimed that guest lecturers in high schools and pre-university colleges have not been paid for five to six months. Metro fares have been increased, and the prices of milk and electricity are also rising.

Criticising the governance under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s second term, he remarked that the administration has completely failed.

He accused the government of being bankrupt and failing to properly implement its guarantee schemes.

How can universities function without adequate funding?

Ravikumar further criticised the Karnataka government for closing newly established universities in backward districts such as Koppal, Haveri, Chamarajanagar, and Bidar.

He called the decision a severe setback for students in these regions and labelled it “the height of foolishness.”

He explained that these universities were established with the objective of increasing access to higher education in backward districts.

“This is like punishing the buffalo when the ox falls ill,” he said, questioning the fairness of depriving students of their right to education simply because the government lacks funds to pay salaries.

He urged the government to reconsider its decision.

He pointed out that in 2016-17, 6 percent of the budget was allocated to higher education, whereas the current Congress government has reduced it to only 1.76 percent.

“How can universities and colleges function without adequate funding?” he asked.

Siddaramaiah has announced that the budget session would begin from March 3 and he would present the budget for 2025-26 on March 7.

Referring to the Udayagiri police attack incident, Ravikumar criticised Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad for his remarks alleging that RSS workers, leaders, and volunteers were involved in the violence. Hariprasad had claimed that RSS members, disguised in burqas, instigated riots and pelted stones.

Ravikumar questioned whether the Congress government was even functioning or if it had completely collapsed. “Were the police present or not? What were they doing?” he asked.

He further challenged the Congress leaders, asking if any investigation had been conducted to support their claims and whether they had any reports to back their allegations.

He also accused the Congress government of enabling certain minority groups to behave like “hooligans”.

He pointed out that if strict action had been taken against miscreants in places like Shivamogga and other areas, such incidents would not have occurred.