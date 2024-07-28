Two arrested in Karnataka for anti-Muslim social media posts

Two persons including a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader have been arrested after they posted anti-Muslim Facebook posts in the Kolar district of Karnataka.

According to local reports, the Facebook post, which was reportedly uploaded on Friday, July 26, criticized Muslims on the issue of paying taxes.

The alleged post read, “31st July is nearing. Please pay your taxes on time. After all your taxes are someone’s subsidy.”

The two arrested – BJP leader Navin Jain and Chetan Bantia, a trader by profession, – shared the posts on their respective Facebook page, raising anger among the Muslim community.

Late Friday night, a large member of the Muslim community gathered at the Robertsonpet police station and demanded that two be arrested and apologise.

Deputy superintendent of police Panduranga arrived at the spot and held talks with leaders of the community.