Karnataka University students seek probe against professor

Dharwad: A controversy has erupted at Karnataka University, Dharwad, after a research scholar and student groups alleged that a professor from the Department of Botany engaged in inappropriate conduct involving a former PhD student and subsequently harassed another research scholar in connection with the matter.

The allegations, which have now been brought to the attention of the university administration, have triggered demands for an independent inquiry and disciplinary action if the claims are found to be true.

According to complaints submitted to university authorities, the professor allegedly had a personal relationship with a woman research scholar who had enrolled for PhD studies under his guidance. Student representatives claim that the scholar later discontinued her research and left the university.

The controversy intensified after another PhD scholar, identified as Vedavyas Chauhan from Vijayapura district, reportedly approached the same professor for academic guidance. In his complaint, the scholar has alleged that the professor initially guided his research work but later began pressuring him to re-establish contact with the former student.

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The complainant has alleged that the professor made the completion of his PhD work conditional upon bringing the former research scholar back into contact with him. Disturbed by the alleged demands, the student is said to have approached the university registrar and student organizations seeking intervention.

Student groups claim that they have submitted supporting materials, including audio recordings and photographs, to university authorities as part of their complaint. They have demanded a thorough investigation into the allegations and urged the administration to take appropriate action based on the findings of the inquiry.

The issue has sparked widespread discussion on the university campus, with several student organizations expressing concern over the alleged abuse of authority within an academic setting. They argue that universities must provide a safe and professional environment for research scholars and students.

Activists and student leaders have called for the constitution of an impartial committee to examine the allegations and determine whether any university regulations or ethical standards were violated. They have also urged the administration to ensure that complainants and witnesses are protected from any form of retaliation during the inquiry process.

When contacted for a response, the professor reportedly declined to comment on the allegations in detail, stating that the matter was academic in nature and that he did not wish to discuss it publicly.

University sources said the issue has come to the notice of the Vice-Chancellor and other senior officials. However, no official statement has yet been issued regarding the allegations or any proposed inquiry.

With student organizations treating the matter seriously and hinting at protests if action is delayed, attention is now focused on the university administration and the steps it may take in response to the complaints.