Karnataka: Villagers beat up Sri Ram Sene workers over cattle transport

Muslims in Karnataka’s Belgaum district mercilessly thrashed five Sri Ram Sene workers, a Hindutva-affiliated group, after they tried to stop “illegal cattle transportation.” However, villagers claimed that the Hindutva workers were beaten for misbehaving with a local woman.

The incident occurred on June 27 in the Ingali village of Hukkeri taluk. Sri Ram Sene workers stopped a truck carrying cattle and took the driver to a local police station, accusing him of transporting cattle for slaughter.

However, the driver denied the allegations and claimed the cattle were for dairy production purposes. He further claimed that the Sri Ram Sene members were attempting to extort money from him through such accusations.

Police sent the cattle to a gaushala (cow shelter) in Belavi.

The following day, an individual, Bapusa Multhani, arrived at the gaushala alleging he had purchased the livestock for dairy farm purposes. Following this, the gousla authorities handed over the cattle to him.

When Sri Ram Sene workers came to know, they followed Multhani back to his village, barged into his house and started creating a ruckus.

Hearing the commotion, other Muslim villagers tied the Sri Ram Sene workers to a tree and beat them black and blue with wooden logs, leaving them begging for mercy.

Videos of the assault have emerged on social media. Although there was no case registered by Sri Ram? Sene, the district police filed a suo motu case.