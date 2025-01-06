Probe on after Sri Ram Sene conducts arms training in Karnataka

A five-day arms and combat training was allegedly conducted by the Hindutva far-right group Sri Ram Sene in Todalabagi village in Jamkhandi taluk of Bagalkot district in Karnataka.

Videos have emerged on social media platforms showing participants including minors practising airguns, stick fighting, and other martial arts techniques including karate. The training camp was reportedly attended by 186 persons from different parts of Karnataka.

A five-day arms and combat training was allegedly conducted by the Hindutva far-right group Sri Ram Sene in Todalabagi village in Jamkhandi taluk of Bagalkot district in Karnataka. Videos have emerged on social media platforms showing participants including minors practising… pic.twitter.com/3KVCAiirM6 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 6, 2025

Among the four videos that were posted on social media, two showcase members of the Sri Ram Sene practising shooting range and target practice on an aiming board.

Karnataka police launch investigation

The disturbing visuals have raised concerns among citizens, prompting the Karnataka police to launch an investigation. According to a police officer, the alleged camp was held between December 25 and December 29. “On the last day, they had done gun training. We are verifying whether they used airguns or actual firearms. The organisers are saying they organised a personality development programme,” the police officer was quoted by The News Minute.

Also Read Bihar youth arrested for bomb threat at Kumbh Mela using fake online identity

About Sri Ram Sene

Sri Ram Sene, founded by Pramod Muthalik in 2005, primarily operates in the southern state of Karnataka. The Hindutva organisation has been involved in several activities mainly protecting cows, preventing interfaith relationships, and violence against minorities including Muslims, Christians and Dalits.

In 2009, Sri Ram Sene members violently attacked women in a pub in Mangaluru claiming they were acting against Indian traditional values.

In 2017, Sri Ram Sene was allegedly involved in the murder of senior Kannada journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh who was shot dead in front of her home in Bengaluru. Although its chief Pramod Muthalik had denied any involvement with the murder, the Karnataka police’s special investigation team (SIT) uncovered links associated with the right-wing group.