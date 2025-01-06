Bomb threat at Kumbh Mela: Bihar youngster held over fake online identity

A 22-year-old man from Bihar’s Purnia district was arrested on Saturday, January 4 for reportedly making a major terror threat of bombing the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

The accused, Ayush Kumar Jaiswal, used an online identity fake “Nasir Pathan” ID on social media and shared a threatening message on December 31.

Following the threats, the police force responded swiftly and formed a team in collaboration with Bhawanipur police. The team conducted a targeted raid at Shaheedganj Panchayat that led to the arrest of Ayush.

Police described Ayush as an individual with a “dangerous mindset” and said, “Currently, the investigation is going on to find the motivation behind the threat and any potential connections the accused might have.”

A reporter who spoke to Ayush asked him the motive behind the act. A stoic Ayush replies he wanted to frame a friend without revealing further details.