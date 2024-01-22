Karnataka: Villagers chase away BJP MP, call him anti-Dalit

"You have never visited the village in 10 years and now for political reasons you are here. You never bothered to listen to us and we do not want you to come here," a villager told Simha

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd January 2024 6:09 pm IST
Karnataka: Angry villagers chase away BJP's Pratap Simha, call him anti-Dalit
Angry villagers confront BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha was shooed away by angry villagers of Gujjegowdanapura on Monday, January 22, after he tried to participate in a ceremony organised to mark Ram Mandir pran pratishtha event.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A video on social media shows Simha, accompanied by former minister SR Mahesh and local MLA GT Devegowda, facing the ire of villagers who accuse him of being anti-Dalit.

Pratap Simha has been representing the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency in the Lok Sabha for nearly a decade.

MS Education Academy

In the video, a man denounces Simha for being consistently ignorant towards his constituency. “You have never visited the village in 10 years and now for political reasons you are here. You never bothered to listen to us and we do not want you to come here,” the man is heard saying.

The villagers also condemn Simha for using anti-Dalit language during Dasara celebrations last year. “Pratap Simha spoke against the community and its leaders. Some of our villagers were also arrested at his behest. He never cared to visit the village or bothered to ask our problems. But now, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he came from nowhere,” said an angry villager.

Also Read
141 MPs suspended from Parliament amid protests over security breach

With no other options, Simha left the spot.

Earlier on December 13, 2023, Pratap Simha was embroiled in a controversy regarding the security breach at the Indian Parliament. Two men entered the Lok Sabha Well with yellow-coloured smoke canisters shouting slogans against the Central Government. Upon investigations, it was revealed the intruders’ had obtained visitors’ passes under Simha’s name. Opposition MPs demanded a thorough investigation on the matter resulting in the suspension of 141 members from both houses, marking the largest in the history of Indian Parliament.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd January 2024 6:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button