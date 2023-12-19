141 MPs suspended from Parliament amid protests over security breach

The MPs suspended on Tuesday include National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th December 2023 2:23 pm IST
81 MPs suspended from Parliament amid protests over security breach
Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament on Monday (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: As many as 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 79 opposition members were suspended from Parliament.

The MPs suspended on Tuesday include National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, NCP’s Supriya Sule and Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav are among the MPs suspended for disrupting proceedings today.

INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

