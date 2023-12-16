Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya may contest Lok Sabha Poll

Rohini Acharya, the second daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, is expected to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Karakat seat in Rohtas district of Bihar.

Rohini Acharya, along with her husband Samresh Singh and brother Tej Pratap Yadav, visited her in-law house, Hichhan Bigha, in Aurangabad district to participate in an event to pay homage to her father-in-law, Rao Ranvijay Singh.

Following the event, she also met with a number of people who asked her to contest the Lok Sabha election in 2024 from Karakat. Responding to them, Rohini initially said that she had no plan to contest the election.

But when people said that if she were elected from the Karakat seat, the region would develop more, Rohini said that she followed the directions of her father and mother, but if people in Karakat asked her to contest the election, she would not refuse it.

Rohini Acharya came to the limelight last year when she donated one of her kidneys to Lalu Prasad Yadav and saved his life.

At present, the Karakat Lok Sabha seat is held by Mahabali Singh of JD-U. He had defeated RJD leader Kanti Singh in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. In 2014, Upendra Kushwaha won the election from this place and became the Union minister.