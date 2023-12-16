Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya may contest Lok Sabha Poll

She also met with a number of people at the event who asked her to contest the Lok Sabha election in 2024 from Karakat.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 16th December 2023 4:59 pm IST
Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya may contest Lok Sabha Poll
Rohini Acharya with her father Lalu Prasad Yadav (Credits X)

Rohini Acharya, the second daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, is expected to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Karakat seat in Rohtas district of Bihar.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Rohini Acharya, along with her husband Samresh Singh and brother Tej Pratap Yadav, visited her in-law house, Hichhan Bigha, in Aurangabad district to participate in an event to pay homage to her father-in-law, Rao Ranvijay Singh.

Following the event, she also met with a number of people who asked her to contest the Lok Sabha election in 2024 from Karakat. Responding to them, Rohini initially said that she had no plan to contest the election.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Unemployment, price rise behind Parliament security breach: Rahul

But when people said that if she were elected from the Karakat seat, the region would develop more, Rohini said that she followed the directions of her father and mother, but if people in Karakat asked her to contest the election, she would not refuse it.

Rohini Acharya came to the limelight last year when she donated one of her kidneys to Lalu Prasad Yadav and saved his life.

At present, the Karakat Lok Sabha seat is held by Mahabali Singh of JD-U. He had defeated RJD leader Kanti Singh in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. In 2014, Upendra Kushwaha won the election from this place and became the Union minister.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 16th December 2023 4:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button