Karnataka: Want Siddaramaiah as CM again, says BJP Minister

Bellari: In an embarrassing move for the BJP, Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday said he wants to see Congress leader Siddaramaiah become the state’s Chief Minister again.

“I am one of those people who wish that Congress leader Siddaramaiah become the Chief Minister again. I and Siddaramaiah are quite similar when it comes to standing by the backward community,” said Karnataka BJP Minister B Sriramulu.

The BJP leader was speaking at the inauguration of Kuruba Sangh’s commercial store and student hostel in Bellari.

Speaking about the Congress stalwart, Sriramulu said, “We criticise each other only for political reasons, and there’s nothing personal here. I’m sure Siddaramaiah, too, wants to see me become CM one day. Political strategies have to be made within the larger political system. One day Siddaramaiah and I will be on the same stage.”

“Siddaramaiah and I are making effort to unite the backward castes,” he added.

According to him, backward communities can revolutionize the state and the country if they unite.

Meanwhile, last week BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai “is here to stay” and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly election.

This comes amidst the political turbulence in Karnataka with the killings of several RSS workers over the last few weeks.

Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a “weak chief minister”.

BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh told ANI, “There is no question of removing Bommai. Our leadership has placed complete confidence in him. He will surely complete his term.”

The Karnataka Assembly elections are due to take place next year with the BJP seeking a repeat term and setting itself a target of 150 seats. This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai, assured Arun Singh.