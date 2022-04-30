Karnataka: Woman, helper physically assaulted by gau rakshaks

A 48-year-old woman and her worker were allegedly attacked and assaulted by a right-wing cow vigilante group in Uppinangady town in Mangaluru.

In a video, that surfaced on Twitter the visibly disturbed woman is seen narrating the incident. She said that her helper was returning home after grazing the cow when he was stopped by a group of gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes). They accused him of attempting to slaughter the cow and started attacking him.

When the woman heard about the incident, she ran to save her helper. However, she was also attacked by the vigilantes. The woman claimed that she was verbally and physically assaulted, her saree was torn and her mangalsutra was snatched.

The woman has been admitted to a private hospital in Nelyandi.

When Siasat.com spoke to the Uppinangady police station, the official said that they have recorded a statement from the woman and the case is under investigation. However, they are uncertain if the men who attacked her were members of Hindu right-wing organizations.