‘Karnataka’s 180-200 taluks likely to be declared drought-hit’

Bengaluru: Karnataka may see the number of drought-hit taluks rise to between 180 and 200 by the end of this month as the state has received deficient rainfall under the impact of El Niño, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre said on Saturday, September 5.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Khandre said 101 taluks have already been declared drought-hit, while preparations are under way to declare another 24 blocks as drought-affected.

He said another round of ground-truthing would be conducted towards the end of September, following which the number of drought-hit areas could increase substantially and reach 180 to 200 taluks.

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Khandre said he is a member of the cabinet sub-committee headed by Revenue Minister Dr G. Parameshwara to review the 2026 southwest monsoon, drought and other natural disaster situations in Karnataka and formulate policies and decide on measures to tackle them effectively.

The issue was discussed in detail at a recent meeting of the sub-committee, he said.

According to Khandre, compensation would be provided under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for both dryland and irrigated agricultural land. Besides the NDRF assistance, the state government is also considering additional compensation for areas that have suffered severe crop losses.

‘State has sought Centre’s assistance’

The state has sought around Rs 2,600 crore from the Centre for the 101 blocks that have already been declared drought-hit, he said.

Khandre also criticised BJP MPs and leaders from Karnataka for their response to the drought situation. He urged them to put pressure on the Union government and secure financial assistance for farmers in the state.

“Instead of working to secure funds from the Centre for farmers, they are wasting time by taking out padayatras and dancing,” Khandre alleged.

The minister said the government would continue to assess the ground situation and take necessary measures based on the extent of crop damage and rainfall deficiency.