Karnataka’s Basavakalyan Empire is a gift for Hyderabad’s meat lovers

In recent years, the Mumbai highway (NH65) witnessed a curious phenomenon- a steady stream of Hyderabadis willing to drive upto 200 kms just for their love for good food. It could be called a culinary pilgrimage to a spot that had become a favourite among the city’s meat connoisseurs. This spot was the Basavakalyan Empire.

For years, the legend of their meaty dishes grew through word-of-mouth among weekend travellers and enthusiasts. Now, the pilgrimage has gotten much shorter. The Empire officially arrived in Hyderabad last week, bringing its unique “mutton-dominated” menu to a city that knows its meat.

The homecoming

Owned by three brothers, one of the faces behind the Basavakalyan Empire is Shaikh Faisal Ahmed. Speaking to Siasat.com, Faisal explained that he is no stranger to the city’s culinary pulse. “We have been in Hyderabad’s food industry for 20 years,” he shared. “Between 2010 and 2020, we operated under the master franchise of Hyderabad House, catering to corporate giants like Wipro and Oracle.”

When the 2020 lockdown forced them to shut shop in Hyderabad and shift back to Basavakalyan, a new opportunity emerged on the highway in the form of Empire. The response was so explosive that Hyderabadis began making the 400 km round trip just for a meal. “It would take an entire working day for them,” Faisal notes. “So we decided, let’s go to Hyderabad.”

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

The Empire’s new branch in Hyderabad

Located at Banjara Hills, Road No. 5, Basavakalyan Empire’s new branch is not just a highway stop-off relocated. The ambience has been elevated to a fine-dining experience with emerald undertones, rattan chairs, sleek tables and minimalistic decor.

But the real differentiator is the menu. In a city where chicken often rules the roost, Empire’s menu is unapologetically mutton-centric.

“We are serving Kalyani special dishes while also debunking the myth that Kalyani means only beef,” he said, “I think we are one of the few restaurants in Hyderabad whose menu is meat-dominated with very few chicken or vegetarian options.”

Siasat.com’s verdict: Empire is a meat lover’s dream

The first appetiser on the tasting table was a mutton broth or soup, if you may. The natural flavour of meat and subtlety of spices set high expectations for the main course.

We began with the Shahi Warqi Kebab, which arrived with a side of pure ghee as a dip. True to its name, the thinly sliced meat came apart at the touch of a finger. Dipped in ghee, the kebab melts in the mouth instantly, while the smoky flavour takes you on a royal journey.

Roast Platter and Warqi Kebab (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Next was the Laham Roast platter, featuring two distinct profiles. One flavour had notes of honey and tamarind marination, a delicious option for those who crave a spice kick. The other was leaning towards Afghan flavours with its light seasoning, letting the meat’s natural flavour shine. Falling right off the bone, the meat was tender with a thin layer of fat.

To finish, the Signature Mutton Biryani lived up to the hype. Served without mirchi ka salan or traditional condiments, it is intentionally light and easy on the stomach- a “white-style” preparation that prioritises the aroma of the meat over heavy grease.

What’s next for Basavakalyan Empire?

Hyderabad’s response to Basavakalyan Empire has been immense. Since the doors opened, the restaurant has been jam-packed every night, offering a fine-dining evolution of the original roadside gem.

Opening so close to Ramzan, the Empire is already prepping for its first month in Hyderabad. Plans are underway to expand the menu further, with the highly anticipated introduction of their version of Haleem, promising to add a unique Basavakalyan twist to the city’s favourite seasonal dish.