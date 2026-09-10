Karnataka’s development journey has just begun, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday, September 10, that the completion of 100 days in office was only the beginning of the government’s journey towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people and accelerating the state’s overall development.

In a statement marking the completion of 100 days since taking over as Chief Minister, Shivakumar said his government has taken several important steps during the period, with a firm resolve to respond to the aspirations of the people and speed up the comprehensive development of Karnataka.

“100 days… this is only the beginning,” CM Shivakumar said, outlining the government’s vision for the coming days.

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He said the government’s focus would be on taking Karnataka to greater heights by giving priority to development, employment, technology, infrastructure, education, agriculture and improving the standard of living of the people.

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“Over the coming days, our resolve is to take Karnataka to greater heights in every field, including development, employment, technology, infrastructure, education, agriculture and improving the quality of life of the people,” he said.

CM Shivakumar also called upon the people to work together towards achieving the state’s development goals.

“Let us all move forward together in that direction,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of public support, the Chief Minister said the government’s strength lay in the trust of the people and that their aspirations would continue to guide its efforts.

“People’s trust is our strength. People’s aspirations are our path. Karnataka’s progress is our goal,” CM Shivakumar said.

He said the government would continue its efforts to build a stronger Karnataka and ensure progress across sectors, reiterating his commitment to the state’s development during the next phase of his tenure.

The Karnataka government has organised “Conviction for a Strong Karnataka” and “Shata Patha -Pragatiya Patha” (The Road of 100 Days – The Path of Progress) programme to mark the completion of 100 days of CM Shivakumar’s tenure.

The event will be inaugurated by former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah. Several prominent leaders from across the state are participating in the event.

CM Shivakumar’s first 100 days in office have been marked by confrontation with the family of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, particularly Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, over the Bidadi Township Project and the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam.

The CM is also facing internal dissent over cabinet allocations, with several senior leaders remaining miffed over their exclusion from the cabinet. His cabinet also remains without a woman minister, as no berth has been allocated to a woman leader amid internal differences within the party.